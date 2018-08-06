ISLAMABAD — The political party of Pakistan's cricket star turned politician Imran Khan has officially nominated him for the country's next prime minister.

The Tahreek-e-Insaf party won most parliament seats in last month's general elections — 115 — but fell short of a majority in 342-seat assembly. It's expected to form a governing coalition later this month.

For Khan to officially become prime minister — Pakistan's nineteenth — the parliament must convene and vote on his nomination.

Tahreek-e-Insaf leader Arif Alvi, a lawmaker elected from Karachi, said Khan was formally nominated on Monday at a party meeting in Islamabad.

Khan is likely to face tough opposition from the Pakistan Muslim League of ousted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and other parties, which allege vote rigging took place in the July 25 elections.