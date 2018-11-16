November is here, and for many of us, that means a lot of quality time spent around the dining-room table. It’s the perfect place to share good meals and conversation with friends and family.

Interior designer and stylist Ginny Macdonald’s cozy, Old World-inspired dining room caught our eye on Instagram. The standout space looks warm and inviting — a perfect place to swap stories, jokes and laughs with guests around the holidays.

“My main inspiration for this room, and the house in general, was heavily taken from having grown up in the U.K.,” Macdonald, of Ginny Macdonald Design, wrote in an e-mail.

The designer, who now lives in Los Angeles, incorporated a mix of vintage furnishings and contemporary accents to create a curated look.

While the dining table and Eames chairs are new and speak to a midcentury era, most of the other pieces of furniture are flea-market finds, she said.

The centerpiece of the room — the oversize vintage map of England — was scouted by Macdonald at an antique mall in California. “It’s probably my favorite vintage find in the house,” she wrote.

Round brass tray from Schoolhouse.

For a similar feel, she suggests searching on Etsy for vintage maps and art (she likes the shop Reclaimer), and mounting the work in simple and modern frames. You can also scour flea markets, antique stores or eBay.

Want to achieve this look? Try these tips and products.

Seating

For dining room chairs, don’t be afraid to mix and match styles. “Start off by selecting the main pieces, whether it be the dining table or the chairs,” Macdonald advised. “If you choose a modern dining table, then look for vintage chairs, and vice versa.” To “add a layer of eclecticism,” she mixed two modern Eames armchairs ($595, dwr.com) with her beloved vintage bentwood dining chairs, above right. That iconic bentwood design can be found in Crate and Barrel’s beechwood Vienna dining chairs in walnut ($149 each, crate andbarrel.com).

A splash of color

An 8- by 10-foot striped mattress ticking woven cotton rug ($416, annieselke.com) from Dash and Albert complements Macdonald’s dark and moody walls, painted Farrow & Ball’s Stiffkey Blue ($110 a gallon in modern emulsion finish, us.farrow-ball.com).

Finishing touches

Macdonald was planning to swap out the art deco-inspired light fixture that came with the house, but after receiving compliments, she decided to keep it. This Hollywood chandelier from Rejuvenation ($595, rejuvenation.com) offers a similar feel. She also used a round brass tray ($174, schoolhouse.com) to add color and shine against the stark white table. “It not only breaks up all the negative space but allows you to corral styling accessories, like vases and plants, which add height,” Macdonald said. “You can also use it for extra space for water glasses and snacks.”

















