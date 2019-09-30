– After straining all year to make their candidacies about things bigger than disgust with President Donald Trump, Democratic White House hopefuls now find themselves in the thick of a primary contest abruptly upended by the party's clamor to impeach him.

With the launch of impeachment proceedings in the House, 2020 candidates are tossing out a playbook that ruled out much talk of removing the president from office and are now leaning into it. The new, uncertain landscape is creating potential opportunities for some candidates, but also room for peril.

"I had never intended when I got into this presidential race that it would be about impeachment," Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said while campaigning in New Hampshire last week. She quickly turned the focus back to her core message while campaigning in South Carolina on Saturday, where she did not mention impeachment. "We have a lot of things to talk about," she said when a reporter asked her about the omission after the event.

Still, Warren allies are bragging that months ago, she was the first major candidate in the race to call for Trump's impeachment. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has both the benefit and the burden of being directly involved in the impeachment case, talks about impeachment at almost every opportunity. Sen. Kamala Harris of California is trying to leverage the issue to jump-start her campaign by brandishing her prosecutorial credentials.

For most of the lesser-known candidates, however, the Trump scandal guarantees they get even less attention than before. "The problem for all of them is it denies them oxygen," said Democratic strategist Steve Elmendorf.

Biden is getting plenty of new attention whether he wants it not: At the center of the impeachment inquiry are revelations that Trump leaned on the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to dig up dirt on Biden and his son Hunter, who had business dealings in Ukraine.

Booker weighs dropping out Cory Booker said he could end his campaign by Tuesday unless he is able to reach his goal of $1.7 million in donations within the next 36 hours. Speaking on CNN, the New Jersey senator said that despite an “avalanche of support,” his campaign needed “some more help” from contributors.

Biden has started wearing Trump's obsession with his family's Ukraine dealings like a badge of honor, saying it is a sign that Trump is worried about his strength as an adversary in 2020. "It is clear he will stop at nothing to hold on to power," Biden said at a Las Vegas rally Friday. "After 70 straight polls have shown me beating him, it's not surprising I have become the object of his attention."

That, however, has also brought renewed attention to Hunter Biden's work with a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president. Even though the specific claims by Trump and fellow Republicans haven't stood up to scrutiny, and there's no evidence of wrongdoing by the former vice president, the younger Biden does appear to have benefited from his father's prominence.

Rivals in his own party — even those running on a message of anticorruption — are proceeding cautiously when asked about that topic. Most don't want to be associated with Trump's smears.

"We're not going to let you do this again to another patriot," New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker tweeted at Trump, making a reference to the Russian hacking of campaign e-mails in 2016.

Others are less resolute. Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet took a light jab by comparing Hunter Biden's business dealings to Hillary Clinton's acceptance of huge speaking fees from Goldman Sachs. Both, he told Politico, create unnecessary political liabilities. (He added that Trump's phone call with Zelensky was likely a "million" times worse than anything Hunter Biden did.)

Some candidates are working furiously to make themselves stars of the drama. None more so than Harris, whose campaign is refocusing the spotlight on a hearing in May in which she asked Attorney General William Barr if Trump directed him to investigate any particular people. Barr demurred.

Now that the attorney general is suspected of helping Trump pursue dirt on Biden, Harris is demanding he be brought back to testify.

While impeachment is proving a popular — and lucrative — fundraising mechanism for most in the race, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is distinguishing himself by specifically not raising money off it.

"We didn't think it was appropriate to fundraise off a national crisis," said Chris Meagher, a spokesman for Buttigieg, who supports impeachment proceedings.