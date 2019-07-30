There’s substantial support among House Democrats for at least taking the first step to impeach President Donald Trump. Almost half of House Democrats back beginning an impeachment proceeding, a proportion that has been steadily growing for months. But that doesn’t mean the House will start the process.

To get a better understanding of the likelihood of impeachment, let’s look at the trends before we analyze why things don’t appear to be going anywhere.

After former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified to Congress last week about Trump’s potentially obstruction-y behavior, as outlined in his report, more than a dozen Democrats joined the impeachment call.

There are now 107 Democrats supporting an investigation into whether Trump committed “high crimes and misdemeanors.” That’s 45% of all of House Democrats. It’s a sizable jump from two weeks ago, when 86, or a third, of House Democrats supported impeachment.

And in the body where proceedings would start, the House Judiciary Committee, more than half of Democrats support an inquiry. On Sunday, the chairman of that committee said he, too, could be open to an impeachment inquiry if the American public supported the idea.

“My personal view is that he richly deserves impeachment. He’s done many impeachable offenses,” Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., told CNN on Sunday.

So the pro-impeachment caucus keeps growing, and it has powerful leaders in Congress open to backing it. But impeachment hits significant roadblocks when you dig into the numbers a little deeper.

Only nine of the 107 House Democrats who want impeachment proceedings to begin come from Republican-leaning districts. The rest of their more moderate colleagues make up the core of the other half of House Democrats, about 120 lawmakers, who oppose impeachment.

And those are the lawmakers who matter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the ultimate decider on impeachment. Her main job is to keep control of the House in 2020, and she’s worried that impeachment would undermine that goal.

This isn’t a theoretical roadblock to impeachment. Earlier in July, the House voted on whether to consider impeaching Trump. A majority of House Democrats voted to table, or set aside, a resolution brought by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, calling for Trump’s impeachment.

It’s important to remember this wasn’t an impeachment vote. It was a procedural motion on whether to consider an impeachment vote, and 137 of the 235 House Democrats voted against it. Translated: When push came to shove, a majority didn’t even want to consider voting for impeachment. That’s why, even with nearly half of House Democrats supporting an inquiry, impeachment isn’t imminent.