WASHINGTON — Energy Secretary Rick Perry is being called to testify in the House impeachment inquiry.
Perry, the first member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet who has been asked to appear before House investigators, is scheduled for Wednesday, according an official working on the impeachment inquiry but unauthorized to discuss it publicly. The person was granted anonymity.
It's unclear if Perry would show up for the closed-door session.
House Democrats are pursuing an impeachment inquiry over Trump's actions withholding military aid to Ukraine as he pushed for investigations of Democrats and potential rival Joe Biden.
