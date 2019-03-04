MIAMI — The protagonist of an award-winning documentary that chronicles the plight of immigrants detained at a for-profit facility has been taken into custody again, years after his release.

Attorney Sandy Pineda said on Monday that 53-year-old Claudio Rojas was complying with a required visit when he was detained last week. Pineda says the Argentine faces deportation after being denied a request that allows certain immigrants in the country illegally to stay.

Rojas was set to attend the Miami premier of "The Infiltrators" on Tuesday.

The documentary won two awards at the Sundance Film Festival last month. It centers on a mission to infiltrate the facility to get Rojas and others out in 2012, when he was detained for overstaying his visa.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it can't comment on the case.