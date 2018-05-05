MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Four years after Nigerian native Olusegun Olatunji was convicted of trafficking counterfeit hats, he is still in immigration detention appealing his deportation because he overstayed a visa 30 years ago. Olatunji is detained in Etowah County Detention Center in Gadsden, Alabama — described by immigration advocates and attorneys as a black hole.

The U.S. government detained more than 100,000 immigrants last year. The average length was 34 days, but some detainees are held for months or years due to appeals and deportation delays. Time could increase after President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that denied detainees a bond hearing after six months.

Immigrant activists argue detainees should have rights equal to criminal defendants awaiting trial. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say each immigrant's detention is reviewed and justified.