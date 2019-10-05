– They arrived by the hundreds last year after Hurricane Michael sliced through the Florida Panhandle. The storm, with its 160 mph winds, snapped pine trees in half, mangled steel posts, ripped off roofs and upended people's lives. Without electricity, potable water or reliable accommodation, a rapid-response labor force got to work carting away the wreckage.

In the ensuing months, the workers — nearly all of them from Central America, Mexico and Venezuela — toiled day and night across Bay County to reopen Panama City's City Hall, repair the local campus of Florida State University and fix damaged roofs on several churches. In towns like Callaway, which saw 90% of its housing stock damaged by the Category 5 storm last October, they are still working.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that 1.2 million Americans live in coastal areas at risk of significant damage from hurricanes. The increased frequency and severity of such disasters have given rise to a new recovery-and-reconstruction workforce.

It is overwhelmingly made up of immigrants.

Like the migrant farmworkers of yesteryear who followed the crops, the hurricane workers move from disaster to disaster. They descended on New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina; Houston after Harvey; North Carolina after Florence; Florida after Irma and Michael. And as the U.S. confronts more extreme weather caused by climate change, theirs has become a growth industry.

Lorenzo, 67 from Mexico, is adept at elevating and moving houses to higher ground, and keeps pictures on his cellphone to prove it — mansions he rescued in New Orleans; Baton Rouge, La., and Houston.

Will lifts a window in a damaged house that he and four others are renting while they repair other damaged homes, in Panama City, Fla., Sept. 23, 2019. "Sometimes we work and work, we trust people and then we don't get paid," said Will.

Many are exploited

But since arriving in Bay County during the chaotic weeks after Hurricane Michael, many of the immigrant workers have been exploited by employers who do not always pay what they are owed or landlords who charge exorbitant rent for their temporary quarters. In this relatively conservative corner of the country, some have been stopped by sheriff's deputies and transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Sometimes we work and work, we trust people, and then we don't get paid," said Will, 44, a Honduran immigrant who has worked successive hurricanes since Katrina in 2005. Like others, he asked to be identified only by his first name out of concern that he could be targeted for deportation, which he said is a constant worry.

A Florida law enacted this year requires localities to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. In 2018, 24 immigrants were transferred from the Bay County sheriff to ICE, the federal agency that oversees deportations. In the first three months of this year, 42 people were transferred.

Last month, a group of immigrants who cleaned up two resorts in the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma in 2017 filed suit in federal court in Miami against a disaster-restoration company called Cotton Holdings and Daniel Paz, owner of a staffing firm, alleging that they were not paid minimum wage or overtime. Among other tasks, they had removed debris, trees and rotten drywall, according to the complaint.

Bellaliz Gonzalez, a Venezuelan plaintiff who entered the U.S. on a tourist visa, said that her boss threatened to turn her and other workers over to immigration authorities when they complained that their paychecks had bounced. "I felt powerless. They were abusing immigrants who came to work honorably," said Gonzalez, 53, who estimates that she is owed $2,000 and has since applied for asylum.

In Bay County, a nonprofit called Resilience Force has been meeting with immigrant workers, trying to organize them and lobby to improve conditions. "Since Katrina, we have a new workforce," Saket Soni, the group's executive director, told a large group at a recent gathering. "You are that workforce, rebuilding city after city in the wake of hurricanes."

Wage theft

At a meeting of Bay County commissioners in mid-September, Soni asked them to consider an ordinance to make it a violation to underpay or retaliate against workers. Most workers are promised between $15 and $20 an hour. "Wage theft is a tremendous hindrance to the rebuilding of this part of the country, and we'd like you to take this up at the anniversary of the hurricane," he said.

The meeting also featured workers who shared their stories. Ana Salazar, 58, said she had come from Venezuela with her two sons to do debris removal and reconstruction. The immigrant said that she represented several workers employed by Winterfell Construction, owned by one of the county commissioners, Tommy Hamm. They had received "absolutely no payment from the company," she said, weeping as she recounted her experience in Spanish.

Each time the unpaid workers sought redress, said Salazar, who was brandishing a safety vest bearing Winterfell's logo, they were threatened with eviction from the housing they had been provided. "We didn't have any other place to live," she said. "To eat, we had to forage for leftovers, canned food, in abandoned houses." Sixty workers remain unpaid, said the immigrant, who calculates that she is owed $6,713.

In a county where 7 out of 10 voters supported President Donald Trump in 2016, there has been little political opposition to the hurricane workers. "We've had a lot of Spanish-speaking workers. I say, 'Thank heaven for them.' We'd be a lot further from recovering if it weren't for them," said Pamn Henderson, mayor of Callaway, who like many homeowners is living in a trailer in her front yard until repairs on her house can be completed.