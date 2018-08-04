COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Court records show a man accused of shooting a Colorado police officer in the head in a shootout is an Iraqi immigrant with a recent criminal history in the U.S.
Police say 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi shot at officers in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Officer Cem Duzel remains in critical condition at an area hospital.
Al Khammasi was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports Al Khammasi's criminal record includes a felony guilty plea to first-degree trespassing and a probation violation that brought a year-and-a-half-long prison sentence.
Al Khammasi was charged earlier this year for allegedly possessing a stolen handgun. Al Khammasi's hospitalization caused him to miss a court appearance on the gun charge Friday.
His attorney couldn't immediately be reached for comment Saturday.
