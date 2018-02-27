YUMA, Ariz. — U.S. Border Patrol agents in Arizona say they've arrested a Mexican man wanted in connection with a homicide in Illinois.
Yuma Sector agents say Alejandro Rodriguez-Valencia was taken into custody Monday night near a dam.
During processing, agents discovered Rodriguez-Valencia's fingerprints and photo matched those of a suspect with an active felony arrest warrant in Chicago involving a killing with a knife.
Details of the homicide case weren't immediately available.
Border Patrol officials say Rodriguez-Valencia was previously deported from the United States in 2006.
Authorities say Rodriguez-Valencia has been turned over to Yuma police for extradition to Illinois.
It was unclear Tuesday if he has a lawyer yet.
