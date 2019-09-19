Small businesses operated by East African immigrants have been vandalized in a south Minneapolis neighborhood, said police, who cautioned that it was too early to speculate on a motive.

Police announced Thursday the arrest of a 36-year-old man in connection with the damage, which occurred Tuesday in the Seward neighborhood. He is being held pending misdemeanor charges.

The man was taken into custody downtown at the Hennepin County Goverment Center by sheriff’s deputies who saw him in surveillance video and recognized him from an alert that was sent out to law enforcement.

Police were waiting for an opportunity to interview the man and try to determine what was behind the vandalism.

“We obviously will look at a bias motive, to see if that’s where it falls,” said police spokesman John Elder.

Among the damaged businesses was the Capital Cafe, in the 2400 block of E. Franklin Avenue was among those targeted, according to police. the cafe had a large window next to its front door shattered. Also vandalized were 5 Dollar Pizza at Franklin & 2nd Ave S., Seward Market & Halal Meat at Franklin & 25th Ave S.

In the same block, Seward Postal and Wireless has a piece of plywood in place where a large window had been.