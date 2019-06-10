CLEVELAND — A new interactive exhibit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is set to open next month.
Cleveland.com reports that the "Interactive Garage" exhibit opening July 1 will enable visitors to play instruments on their own, or with friends or strangers at the museum.
Visitors can get help with instruments from trained professionals on site.
Rock Hall president and CEO Greg Harris said earlier this year that the museum has been working to create a more immersive, hands-on experience for visitors.
The exhibit opens July 1 and will take up the entire second floor of the museum.
It will include keyboards, mixing boards, guitars, drums, studio space and a lounge for playing acoustic instruments.
