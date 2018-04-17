MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin election officials have identified immediate security concerns they want to use a $7 million federal grant to address before the upcoming fall elections.

That includes bolstering security of Wisconsin's voter registration system and computer servers, hiring additional informational technology contractors and paying for more security training for local clerks.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is also considering using the money to hire up to six additional new positions including a security trainer, a voter registration data specialist and an IT project manager.

The commission was meeting Wednesday to vote on how to spend the money. Commission spokesman Reid Magney says feedback from clerks and the public is also being sought.

Congress in March approved $380 million under the Help America Vote Act for states to improve election administration, including security.