Playwright Carlyle Brown returns to Illusion Theater in 2020. Special to the Star Tribune/Courtney Perry

Illusion Theater has announced its 2019-20 season, four shows that bring back longtime Illusion collaborators.

Writer/actor Beth Gilleland ("Whistling Girls and Crowing Hens") returns to Illusion with an autobiographical one-woman show, "Before You Were Alive," about raising a four-year-old boy. It opens Oct. 18.

Miss Richfield 1981's annual holiday show kicks off Dec. 6, its title offering a clue to the inappropriate crafts and carols that are always a part of her approach to the season, "Gender Fluids for the Holidays."

Transatlantic Love Affair is still in the midst of creating its next movement-based piece, a follow-up to last season's "The Devout," featuring several of that show's ensemble. Tentatively titled "After the Fires," it's a post-apocalyptic tale about "striving in times of darkness" that will be staged in February 2020.

The season concludes with a full staging of a drama from last season's Fresh Ink Series of developmental works. It's "A Play by Barb and Carol," in which playwright Carlyle Brown explores how his relationship with his wife and dramaturg, Barbara Joyce Rose-Brown, changed after she had a stroke. It opens next April.

Tickets are available at 612-339-4944 or illusiontheater.org.