NORMAL, Ill. — Zach Copeland drilled a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to cap an 11-point comeback in the final four minutes that lifted Illinois State to a 67-66 win over Illinois-Chicago on Wednesday night.

UIC took a 10-point lead, 66-56 with 3:51 remaining on Marcus Ottey's jumper. Antonio Reeves answered with a jumper and followed that seconds later with two free throws. Rey Idowu knocked down a jumper and added a layup to make it a two-point game with less than a minute to play.

In the final stretch UIC committed three turnovers, missed two 3-point attempts, two layups and a dunk.

Keith Fisher III and Idowu each scored 16 points and Fisher grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Redbirds (5-6). Copeland, who hit just one of 3 from distance, added 12 points and dished five assists.

Tarkus Ferguson scored 22 points to lead the Flames (4-8), with Ottey adding a dozen points.