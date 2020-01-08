Tens of thousands of people lined up outside eight dispensaries in Chicago to buy recreational marijuana during the first week of legal sales, but at the ninth store selling the newly legal drug, there were no lines.

Instead of forcing people wait in the cold for hours, Dispensary 33 asked eager customers to share a cellphone number, "like when you go to a crowded restaurant and when the table is ready they text you," Bryan Zises, co-owner of the cannabis shop on Chicago's North Side, told the Washington Post.

The dispensary texted dozens of people each hour on the first three days of recreational sales, funneling them into the store from opening at 9 a.m. to closing at 9 p.m. But on the fourth day, Zises was forced to turn away recreational customers because his supply of cannabis had been depleted and a new shipment had not yet arrived to restock his store's shelves. The same thing is likely to happen again Tuesday.

"We've been trying to get a sustainable approach in a very unknown market," Zises said.

His dispensary stopped selling recreational marijuana on Saturday and Sunday. Sales resumed Monday morning, but the shop ran out within three hours.

"We're still waiting on cultivator deliveries but will serve as many rec customers as [we] can each day til further notice!" the dispensary tweeted on Monday evening.

Standing in line for hours in frigid temperatures, tens of thousands have flocked to the nine dispensaries selling recreational cannabis in Chicago.

The numbers have been staggering: 55 dispensaries in the state sold more than $3 million in THC-imbued products on the first day, matching Oregon's record-setting opening for recreational sales in 2015. By Sunday, Illinois' cannabis customers had bought nearly $11 million worth of recreational marijuana in the first five days, making more than 271,000 purchases.

But the crush of eager buyers strained the state's marijuana supply, leading many dispensaries in Chicago to turn away customers before the first week of sales even ended.

Illinois passed legislation in June to legalize the sale and possession of recreational cannabis by January 2020, giving existing growers — who served about 87,000 medical marijuana patients before the change — fewer than six months to expand operations to meet the increased demand.