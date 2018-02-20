EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An Illinois man will get mental health treatment and substance abuse counseling after pleading guilty to making online threats against President Donald Trump.

Joseph Lynn Pickett of Edwardsville was also ordered to spend six months behind bars for the June threats, though he's already served the time since his arrest last year.

Pickett pleaded guilty in an agreement with prosecutors in October, after authorities said he posted several times online that he wanted to assassinate Trump.

The posts included frequent profanity and detailed death threats. Pickett also taunted federal authorities when he wasn't immediately arrested.

His co-workers reported the threatening posts to the Secret Service. He was later arrested.

Under terms of his sentencing last week, Pickett also will be on supervised release for three years.