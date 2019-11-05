EDGERTON, Wis. — An Illinois man has died in a tractor accident in southern Wisconsin.
Rock County sheriff's deputies were called to a farm field early Tuesday about a man who had been run over by a large piece of farm equipment.
Deputies found a 24-year-old man from Belvidere, Illinois, unconscious and not breathing. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say an 18-year-old man from Garden Prairie, Illinois, was driving the tractor when the victim tried to get off, slipped on a muddy ladder and fell to the ground, where he was struck by the rear tire.
The name of the victim is being withheld until relatives are notified.
