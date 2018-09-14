OCONTO, Wis. — An Illinois man is charged with driving drunk and causing the death of a passenger in a Wisconsin crash.
Authorities say 54-year-old Joseph Gallagher died when a car driven by Guy Maras left an Oconto County road and crashed into a tree stump in the town of Underhill on July 29.
The 54-year-old Naperville man is charged with three felonies, including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. Court records do not list an attorney for Maras. He's due in court for an initial appearance Sept. 24.
