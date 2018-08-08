SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. Bruce Rauner says he will not dispatch the Illinois National Guard to Chicago to stem gun violence.
The Republican said Wednesday that "the National Guard is not for neighborhood policing."
He dismissed suggestions that he call up the Guard after more than 70 people were shot in the city last weekend. At least 11 were killed.
Chicago police have said 600 additional officers will be patrolling the affected neighborhoods.
Rauner told reporters in Peoria that "the violence in Chicago is heartbreaking, it's got to end."
But he says state troops would only be appropriate for "a riot or some issue like that."
Rauner says improving economic opportunities will help end the violence.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Star witness talks about NYC mayor at ex-union head's trial
The star witness in the trial of the ex-head of New York City's jail guards union testified Wednesday that he tried to demand attention from Mayor Bill de Blasio when he didn't think he was getting his money's worth from contributions to the Democrat's mayoral campaign.
National
Speakers reject church summit after claims against founder
Several speakers have backed out of a suburban Chicago summit after allegations of sexual misconduct against the founder of the megachurch hosting the event.
Nation
Trump lawyers seek to narrow scope of possible Mueller interview
Last week, the special counsel proposed a slightly altered format to the expansive interview he wants to conduct with the president.
Local
Environmental group challenges EIS for controversial northern Minnesota oil pipeline
Honor the Earth says the environmental assessment process was "arbitrary and capricious."
National
Immigration raids in Nebraska, Minnesota target businesses
A large federal law enforcement operation conducted Wednesday targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired — and mistreated — immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.