SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner wants to reinstate the death penalty in the state.

Rauner added the provision Monday into gun legislation favored by Democrats. The bill now goes back to the Democratic-controlled Legislature for approval.

Rauner wants to reinstate the death penalty for mass killers and anyone who kills a law enforcement officer.

The last execution to be carried out in Illinois was in 1999, before Republican Gov. George Ryan issued a moratorium. Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn abolished the death penalty in 2011.

Rauner used his amendatory veto to add the death penalty provision to a bill that was originally designed to expand the waiting period to buy an assault-style weapon from 24 hours to 72. Rauner approved that waiting period and added a ban on bump stocks.