CHICAGO — Illinois gubernatorial candidates are making their final push ahead of Tuesday's primary in what's become an increasingly fierce — and expensive — contest.
Among the leading Democrats is billionaire J.B. Pritzker, who filed paperwork late Friday showing he gave his campaign an additional $6.3 million, bringing his total investment to almost $70 million.
Democrat Chris Kennedy gave his campaign another $500,000 this week, for a total of about $2 million.
State Sen. Daniel Biss, campaigning as the "middle-class candidate," says the spending has reached "new levels of absurdity."
The Democrats are looking to unseat wealthy Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, who's facing a challenge from conservative state Rep. Jeanne Ives.
Rauner and the Democrats are marching Saturday in Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parade. Ives is at a parade in a more GOP-friendly suburb.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.