CHARLESTON, Ill. — A plot of Illinois farmland that President Abraham Lincoln once owned has sold at auction for $300,000.
A retired farmer in the central Illinois city of Charleston sold his family's 590-acre farm, which includes the 30-acre plot once owned by the nation's 16th president.
The (Charleston) Times-Courier and Mattoon Journal-Gazette report s that the remaining 560 acres sold for $3.9 million Tuesday morning, or about $7,000 an acre.
The land once owned by Lincoln went for $10,000 an acre. A representative says the buyer wants to remain anonymous. Plans for the land have not been revealed.
Lincoln bought 40 acres in 1841 from his cash-strapped father. Six acres became part of the current Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site. The remaining 34 acres were eventually sold.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.