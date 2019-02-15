MADISON, Wis. — Illinois Democrats are asking Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to re-evaluate the environmental impact of a Foxconn Technology Group facility in Racine County.

U.S. Reps. Brad Schneider and Lauren Underwood along with Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth sent Evers a letter Friday saying the facility's stormwater run-off could exacerbate flooding in the Des Plaines River watershed and affect communities in northeastern Illinois' Lake County. The Democrats want Evers' administration to conduct a stringent review of Foxconn's construction plans with a careful look at stormwater management.

Republican legislators in Wisconsin exempted the facility from a host of environmental regulations, allowing the company to fill wetlands without permits and proceed without an environmental impact statement.

Evers has already pledged to review the facility's air pollution permit.