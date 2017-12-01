Tyrik Henderson, a defensive back from Illinois who gave the Gophers a verbal commitment in April, announced Friday that he is reopening his recruiting. Henderson, a 5-11, 165-pound senior at Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream, Ill., is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

“This is a tough decision for me and my family, but I have decided to decommit from the University of Minnesota,’’ Henderson wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “I never wanted to be that guy but it’s just something I have to do. Thank you to Coach [P.J.] Fleck and Coach Cal [assistant coach Brian Callahan] for all they have done. It is greatly appreciated. To all the Minnesota commits I wish you all best of luck as future Gophers and I love you all as brothers.’’

Henderson’s decision leaves the Gophers with 23 commitments for the Class of 2018, with the early national signing period beginning Dec. 20.