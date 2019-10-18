MENOMONIE, Wis. — A BASE jumper has been arrested for criminal trespass after his parachute got tangled in the guy wires of a cell phone tower in northwestern Wisconsin.
Police say the 20-year-old man was illegally jumping from a 300-foot Charter Communications tower in Menomonie Thursday when his chute got tangled in the wires leaving him dangling 50 feet above ground. He called police for help.
The man was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie and released.
Police say there are many ways to BASE jump legally with the proper precautions. BASE jumping stands for building, antenna, span and earth — the four common places from which jumpers parachute.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Ex-student who severely beat teaching aide in Mpls. gets year in workhouse
A former student was ordered to spend a year in the Hennepin County workhouse after he admitted to savagely beating a Minneapolis Public Schools staff…
Local
Man who crashed car into power pole electrocuted
Sheriff's authorities say a motorist whose car drifted off a road in northwestern Wisconsin and knocked over a power pole died after he touched a live wire and was electrocuted.
East Metro
Ramsey County to open year-round homeless shelter by Nov. 12
The beds are needed to handle the rise in the number of homeless people, including an estimated 250 who used to ride the light-rail trains each night.
Minneapolis
Pregnant woman killed, 3 injured when wrong-way driver hits minivan in Mpls.
A woman was killed and three others were injured Thursday night when a speeding vehicle hit a parked minivan on the 1300 block of North…
Curious Minnesota
Are roundabouts really safer than traditional intersections?
With only about 5,000 roundabouts on the nation's roads — making them still somewhat uncommon — it's natural for drivers to initially be confused.