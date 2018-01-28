STOCKHOLM — IKEA says Ingvar Kamprad, the IKEA founder who turned a small-scale mail order business into a global furniture empire, has died at 91.
IKEA Sverige, the chain's Swedish unit, said on Twitter that Kamprad died Saturday at his home in Smaland, Sweden.
IKEA says "he will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world."
