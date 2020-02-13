TULSA, Okla. — Martins Igbanu had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Tulsa topped East Carolina 70-56 on Wednesday night.
Darien Jackson had 11 points and five steals for Tulsa (16-8, 8-3 American Athletic Conference). Jeriah Horne added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Lawson Korita had 10 points.
J.J. Miles scored a season-high 23 points and had six rebounds for the Pirates (10-15, 4-8). Brandon Suggs added 13 points. Jayden Gardner had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The Golden Hurricane improve to 2-0 against the Pirates for the season. Tulsa defeated East Carolina 65-49 on Jan. 15. Tulsa takes on South Florida on the road on Saturday. East Carolina plays Cincinnati at home on Sunday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Graham, Hornets rally to beat Timberwolves 115-108
Devonte' Graham scored 28 points and Malik Monk added 25 to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 115-108 comeback win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
Wolves
Doncic shines in return from injury, Mavs beat Kings 130-111
Luka Doncic had 33 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a seven-game absence because of a sprained ankle, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 130-111 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Lovan, Benjamin lead UAB past Middle Tennessee 83-72
Tavin Lovan scored a career-high 25 points and Jalen Benjamin added 21 points as UAB topped Middle Tennessee 83-72 on Wednesday night.
Gophers
No. 3 Kansas scores final 9 points, beats No. 14 WVU 58-49
Kansas caught West Virginia in a rare late lapse at home.
Gophers
Umude lifts South Dakota over W. Illinois 85-72
Stanley Umude had a season-high 28 points as South Dakota won its eighth consecutive game, topping Western Illinois 85-72 on Wednesday night.