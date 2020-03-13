Free weights have 362 times more bacteria than a toilet seat, according to a study performed by EmLab P&K, a finding that could bring sweat to your brow before you even launch into your first bicep curl — especially with the coronavirus in mind.

Amid the spread of COVID-19, fitness centers are amping up disinfecting efforts. Members need to do their part, too.

For starters, resist the urge to exchange high-fives, said John Zurlo, division director of infectious disease for the Pennsylvania-based clinics Jefferson Health.

If you just can’t control your euphoria, his recommendation: celebratory elbow bumps instead.

Wondering what else you can be doing to dodge germs at the gym? Zurlo shares some advice for your next visit. Topping the list: Keep your hands away from your face.

“If you touch a surface where someone has sneezed and then rub your eye with your pinkie finger, the virus could spread,” he said. And because you have no idea what surfaces might have been near a sneeze — it could be a locker room bench, the railing on a treadmill or a thousand other things — the best idea is keep your hands away from your face.

“Our nose, mouth and eyes have mucus membranes, and this is where respiratory infections like the coronavirus and the flu enter into the body.”

Another tip: Carry two towels with you — one to spread across each machine and one to wipe sweat from your face. Just remember to remain conscious of what surfaces the fabric touches, and which sections are still clean. That way, you can make sure the clean side is always toward you. And if you lose track of which side is which, exchange the towel for a new one.

Tissues work as barriers, too, and are especially useful in situations where a towel might feel clunky. Need to adjust sweaty glasses or scratch an itchy nose? Those are prime jobs for a Kleenex.

Likewise, grab a tissue or paper towel to avoid hand contact with water fountain handles. And when you go in for a drink, do so with care.

“It seems like common sense, but try not to touch your cheek to any part of the metal on the water fountain,” said Zurlo. “You could also let the water run for a few seconds.”

Hand sanitizer is also handy, and with the coronavirus scare, Zurlo said you needn’t be concerned about how often you’re using it.

“In medicine, every time we walk into a patient room, we use hand sanitizer, and when we walk out of the room we use it again — so for physicians, sometimes that means 40, 50, 60 times a day,” said Zurlo. “I don’t know if I’d set any limit at the gym.”

It’s good etiquette to use sanitizing wipes to wipe down machines after you use them. “It’s a big step to also be wiping down every machine before use, but at this point I can’t see a downside to it,” Surio said.

And when you finish your workout, head to the sink and give your hands a thorough washing.

Ultimately, how to navigate the gym comes down to awareness. To prevent injury, you have to pay attention to form. To prevent sickness, you have to pay attention to what you touch.

But as long as you remain mindful, Zurlo said, there’s no need to fear going to the gym, at least for now.

“I’m certainly not avoiding my local fitness center,” he said. “I’m just being more cognizant of people around me and of my hands — washing them and 100 percent keeping them away from my face.”