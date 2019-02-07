We will note at the outset of this article that it is not the case that the entire Democratic leadership in the state of Virginia is about to step aside. Mass resignations that result in the sudden elevation of third-tier staffers to prominent positions are nearly unheard of in U.S. politics.

But if it were to happen anywhere at any time, Virginia now seems like a decent contender.

Gov. Ralph Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring — the state's three top Democrats — all face wrenching questions about past behavior that threatens their careers.

Fourth-in-line to the governorship is the speaker of the House of Delegates, Kirk Cox, a Republican. Should the three Democrats step aside, Virginia would suddenly have a Republican governor.

But only because of a coin toss.

You may remember that the 2017 state elections in Virginia were the front edge of the blue wave that eventually washed over the House of Representatives. Democrats overperformed in the state, taking even seats that were considered to be fairly safe for Republicans. At the end of the night on Election Day, it wasn't clear which party would control the chamber.

Ultimately, it came down to one seat, Virginia's 94th District, where Democrat Shelly Simonds emerged from a recount with a one-vote margin over the incumbent Del. David Yancey, R. It was so close that state Republicans at one point congratulated Simonds on her victory.

But it didn't last. A panel of judges determined that a vote which had been discarded should be given to Yancey, resulting in a tie. How to resolve the tie? By drawing names from a ceramic bowl. Both names were placed in the bowl, Yancey's was picked, and Republicans retained control of the chamber.

And Cox got to be speaker.

And now Cox is fourth in line to the governorship.