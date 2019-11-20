There are three major seasons in the life of a bear: the active season, beginning in May; a period of intense eating, in the fall, and hibernation, from January into spring.

The hibernation period is the strangest, and the most compelling, to researchers. When a bear hibernates, its metabolic rate and heart rate drop significantly. It does not defecate or urinate. The amount of nitrogen in its blood rises sharply, without damaging the kidneys or liver. The animal becomes resistant to insulin but doesn't suffer from fluctuations in its blood sugar levels.

Many people wouldn't mind being able to spend the winter hibernating, but, alas, it doesn't work that way for us. A person experiencing those conditions easily could end up with diabetes, obesity, bone loss, atrophied muscles or worse. But in the spring, the bear emerges no worse for wear, albeit a little groggy.

"Even when they are very fat, it's a healthy obesity," said Brian Barnes, who studies black bear hibernation in Alaska. "They don't suffer from the same kinds of pathologies that occur in people."

Why not? A group of researchers at Washington State University published a study in Communications Biology in September that sought to better understand what goes on in the cells of hibernating grizzly bears. The university is home to the WSU Bear Center, the nation's only grizzly bear research center.

Three times over a period of one year, researchers took samples from the liver, fat and muscle of six of the 11 grizzly bears housed at the center. The DNA was analyzed to track the changes that occur in the cells over the course of the year.

"The effect of hibernation on each tissue is different," said Joanna Kelley, an evolutionary biologist and one of the paper's authors.

The bears' fatty tissues changed the most during hibernation, whereas the muscle tissue hardly changed at all. The muscle cells remained active through the hibernation period, which might help explain why those tissues do not atrophy.

Most surprising to Heiko Jansen, the study's lead author, was that the bears' fat contained a large number of genes that change over the course of the year. "It's in the thousands," he said.

That's significant because in the early days of hibernation studies, researchers were hoping to find a single element that sets the process in motion — something, perhaps, that scientists could isolate and "inject into a non-hibernating animal, and have them fall over and go to sleep," said Charles Robbins, director of the WSU Bear Center.

It was not an unrealistic expectation. By studying the hibernation of the 13-lined ground squirrel (the inspiration for the University of Minnesota's Goldy Gopher, who, of course, does not sleep through basketball and hockey season), Matt Andrews, a molecular biologist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, helped develop a treatment for hemorrhagic shock.

Andrews noticed that in hibernating squirrels, melatonin, a potent antioxidant, protects the cells when blood flow increases after months of inactivity. His team put together a cocktail of melatonin and ketones that might be injected into a person experiencing hemorrhagic shock, to reduce damage to tissues when blood supply returns.

The physiology of hibernation also might be applicable to organ transplants. A waiting kidney or liver can be preserved in cold solutions for 24 hours, but after that it can't be used; a heart or a lung is only viable for four to six hours. If organs could be induced to enter something like hibernation with a lower metabolic rate, Andrews said, it would give surgeons more time to arrange and carry out transplants.

In the meantime, wildlife researchers are keen to emphasize how important hibernation is to the survival of the animals that can already do it. "We are all better off having these animals in the wild," Jansen said.