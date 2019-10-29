Dozens of Water Gremlin workers, some with children in tow, protested outside the State Capitol Tuesday, demanding that the company’s production lines reopen so they can return to work.

The staff of Gov. Tim Walz brought the demonstrators into the governor’s reception room so they would not have to stand in the cold.

Sue Vang, 29, of St. Paul, said he works as a die cast operator at the White Bear Township company.

“Let us work,” Vang said. “They’re shutting us down because of health concerns, and OK, but it’s up to the individual to do proper personal hygiene.”

Vang was referring to the procedures at the company for eliminating the risk of lead contamination.

Water Gremlin’s manufacturing operations were shut down Monday after at least 12 children of workers tested for lead poisoning and a weekend plant inspection documented continued unsafe practices. A temporary 72-hour shut down order from the state Department of Labor and Industry remains in effect. That agency and the state Department of Health have requested an injunction to extend the shut down beyond the 72 hours. A hearing in Ramsey County District Court is scheduled for Thursday.

The company employs more than 200 people at its White Bear Township plant, where they make lead sinkers and lead terminals for batteries. The company is a major supplier of lead terminals for vehicle batteries in the North American market.

Vang said proper hygiene includes not touching your face or a personal cellphone after work, and showering after every shift. Although childless, Vang said he has pets and has not perceived any health problems for them.

Vang said he is unsure how he will manage while he’s out of work.

On Monday, a Water Gremlin executive issued a statement blaming elevated lead levels on employees for not following protocols.

Nancy Leppink, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry who was at the capitol meeting Tuesday, said the company is wrong in claiming workers are responsible for safeguarding themselves from lead dust.

“Under state law employers have the responsibility of protecting the safety and health of their workers and to prevent hazards and risks in their workplace. [Water Gremlin] is responsible,” Leppink said.

Leppink said employees need to follow company rules, but that the Water Gremlin did not take proper steps to ensure workers — many of them contract workers who do not speak fluent English — understand the rules and know how to abide by them.

“You have to supervise and reinforce and take action if employees don’t comply with the rules. Then, at the very end of the day, you can start to hold employees accountable. You discipline them. If they don’t respond to discipline you need to terminate them. There’s no evidence this is the kind of oversight Water Gremlin had.”

She said one Water Gremlin manager, when asked about lax safety enforcement, replied, “Well, what can you do?”

Correction: Previous versions of this article misstated the status of a court injunction sought by state agencies.