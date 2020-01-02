Authorities on Thursday identified the teenager who died in a collision at an intersection involving a car and a semitrailer truck hauling cattle.

Dylan A. Delaney, 17, was a passenger in a car that was struck late Wednesday morning in the Fillmore County community of Mabel, according to the State Patrol.

The car’s driver, 19-year-old Lauren E. Bedard, of Houston, Minn., was taken to a hospital from the scene with critical injuries, the patrol said. Another passenger, 15-year-old Spencer Douglas, of Mabel, also suffered life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver, 50-year-old Perry L. Omodt, of Rushford, Minn., was not hurt. A half-dozen or so among more than 30 cattle in his truck died in the collision, said Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson.

The patrol said that Bedard was turning left from northbound Lyndale Street onto Hwy. 44 about 10:20 a.m., when the truck heading west on the highway hit the car.

Delaney grew up in Mabel and attended class in the Mabel-Canton School District.