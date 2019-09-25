Authorities on Wednesday identified the man who was found shot to death over the weekend outside his north Minneapolis home.
Chad J. Holin, 34, was shot in the chest and died about 1:35 a.m. Saturday at the scene, the 3900 block of Humboldt Avenue N., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
No arrests have been made in the killing as of late Wednesday afternoon, said police spokesman John Elder.
Elder declined to reveal more about what led to the shooting but did say "this was not a random incident."
Holin's survivors include a son and a daughter.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
St. Paul City Council approves 22% ceiling on property tax hike
Council members hope they won't have to raise taxes nearly that high, if voters approve trash collection.
Local
New forum seeks to build a sense of community, one uncomfortable conversation at a time
"If and when you do feel uncomfortable, lean in to that," Toussaint Morrison said.
Variety
Sheriff: Man hurt in Shawano County explosion and fire dies
One of four people injured in a building explosion and fire in Wisconsin's Shawano County has died.
Local
Planning to fly? The need for Real ID is just a year away
Travelers will need Real ID or other federally approved identification.
National
Minnesota moves to get more electric vehicles on roads
Minnesota will require car manufacturers to sell more electric vehicles in the state starting in the 2023 model year, Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday, a move meant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while defying the Trump administration's efforts to revoke California's clean air and fuel economy standards for cars and trucks.