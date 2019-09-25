Authorities on Wednesday identified the man who was found shot to death over the weekend outside his north Minneapolis home.

Chad J. Holin, 34, was shot in the chest and died about 1:35 a.m. Saturday at the scene, the 3900 block of Humboldt Avenue N., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

No arrests have been made in the killing as of late Wednesday afternoon, said police spokesman John Elder.

Elder declined to reveal more about what led to the shooting but did say "this was not a random incident."

Holin's survivors include a son and a daughter.