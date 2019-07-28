Authorities have identified the bicyclist run over and killed last week in north Minneapolis.

Anthony P. Haro, 31, of Minneapolis, was hit by a car about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday and was declared dead about 15 minutes later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Haro ran a stop sign while riding north on Humboldt Avenue when he was hit by the motorist heading west on Dowling Avenue, police said.

A bicyclist riding with Haro was unharmed, police added.

The car’s driver has been cooperating with the investigation, police said.