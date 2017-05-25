Editor’s note: This is one in an occasional series of profiles in brief of random cyclists encountered in the Twin Cities. Below are edited excerpts from a conversation:

Connor Frazier

26, Minneapolis

Electrical engineer, HGA Architects and Engineers

Seen: Morning of May 3, Park Avenue, Minneapolis

His ride: All-City Nature Boy, single speed crossbike (good for city streets or racing in, say, cyclocross)

How long is your commute?

Twenty to 25 minutes.

How long have you been commuting to work?

Since I moved to Minneapolis three years ago.

Year-round?

Not this year. Just when the weather is right for me.

What’s your motivation to cycle?

I love being on my bike. It’s a great way to get around the city. It’s low-stress. I get stressed out when I am in traffic driving, so this is just a much better way to start my morning off — and evening, as well.

Do you use your bike other than the commute?

Yes, I will go to a friend’s house, get groceries. When the weather is right, it is my main mode of transportation.

How about your ride?

“I think [the All-City Nature Boy] makes a great commuter. I have a saddlebag, with easy to access to a phone, a few lights, water bottle cage, and that’s about it.

Do you ride any other bikes?

I have three. I have a road bike for longer distances, and I have a track bike. I race up at the Velodrome in Blaine.