From balmy to blustery to bone chilling cold, winter arrived in the Twin Cities as the first big snowstorm of the season moved in late Monday into Tuesday morning making for difficult travel.

Scores of crashes and spinouts littered metro-area freeways and highways during the early part of the morning commute as drivers navigated ice- and snow-covered roads. A semitrailer tractor jackknifed on westbound I-94 in Brooklyn Center, leading to traffic tie-ups in both directions.

Just over 2 inches of snow piled up at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport by the time snow stopped around midnight Monday. But the rain-snow combination, accompanied by a quick temperature drop, turned sidewalks and side streets treacherous and left mainline roads slick, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

"Many roads remain covered in ice," the National Weather Service said. "Please drive slowly. Most winter accidents are speed related."

MnDOT was advising no travel from Redwood Falls to Hutchinson and Glencoe due to whiteout conditions as wind-whipped snow decreased visibility. Elsewhere the message was, "Give yourself extra time for your morning drive," MnDOT said in a tweet.

Statewide, the State Patrol had responded to 121 crashes and 60 vehicles that slid off the road by 8:45 p.m. Monday. One crash on Hwy. 12 near Benson killed an 87-year-old woman, the patrol said. Her name was not released.

Classes were delayed two hours in some school districts, including Bird Island-Olivia-Lake Lillian, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, Cedar Mountain, Edgerton and Green Isle Community School.

On Monday, the Twin Cities hit a record high of 57 degrees, breaking the old record of 56 degrees set in 1941. By 6 a.m. Tuesday, the temperature had fallen to 18 degrees with a windchill of minus 1 degree.

The mercury hit 63 degrees in Albert Lea and Owatonna and 61 degrees in Faribault, according to the National Weather Service.

Roosevelt and Warroad, two communities in far in northwestern Minnesota, led the way with 11 and 9 inches of snow respectively. Other totals included Fisher with 5 inches, Thief River Falls with 3.2 inches, Morgan with 3 inches and 2.4 inches at the National Weather Service offices in Chanhassen.