Icy driving conditions near Mankato are suspected of being a factor in a two-vehicle collision that killed a motorist.

The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. Monday on County Road 17 between Mankato and Eagle Lake, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew S. Ulmen, 44, of Mankato, died in the collision, the Sheriff’s Office said. The other driver, 62-year-old Neil K. Grunzke, of Wells, Minn., escaped injury.

Ulmen was heading east in his car and crossed into the opposite lane and hit Grunzke’s pickup truck head-on, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Weather and icy road conditions are believed to have been a factor,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.