PEORIA, Ariz. — At 45 and in spring training again, Ichiro Suzuki insists his focus is on each day and not the season-opening series back home in Japan.

Suzuki says was he very satisfied with how things went during the first full-squad workout Saturday with the Seattle Mariners. The former MVP and 10-time All-Star outfielder is in camp with his original major league team on a minor league deal.

He served in a special assistant's role most of last season, and still worked out with the team. The Mariners expect him being part of their expanded 28-player roster for the two games in Tokyo against Oakland if he's healthy.

Suzuki checked in at camp with only 7 percent body fat. He went through fielding, hitting and baserunning drills with the team, and was followed by large groups of fans and Japanese media every time he changed locations.