TAMPA, Fla. — Icelandair has pulled out of Tampa International Airport because the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max jets has left it short of planes.
The airline told the Tampa Bay Times on Monday that it was immediately halting flights from Florida.
It said the grounded planes made up 14 percent of its fleet, and adjustments had to be made. The redesigned planes were grounded by all carriers worldwide earlier this year after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.
Icelandair had been offering multiple flights per week to Reykjavik from Tampa. It earlier cut flights from Cleveland and Nova Scotia.
