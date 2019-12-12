Much of Iceland is digging out following a potent blizzard that brought winds topping 100 mph and yards of snow to some areas amid what one Icelandic meteorologist referred to as a "10-year storm." As many as 20,000 people are without power as temperatures tumble into the teens and 20s, with a few communities completely isolated.

The storm was so severe that it prompted the Icelandic Met Office to issue an unprecedented "red alert."

"This was the first red alert we've issued with the new system, [which has been] used since 2017," said Hrafn Gudmundsson, a meteorologist with the Icelandic Met Office, in an interview.

"It was really windy in many places, of course. There's a weather station on a mountain in the southwest that is pretty high up actually, so it's around [2,500 feet] above sea level, and we had [sustained] winds up to [130 mph]," he said. Gusts reached as high as 149 mph at the station — Skálafell — which is about 20 miles east-northeast of Reykjavik.

There were preliminary reports that the winds there gusted to 159 mph, though that data has not yet been reviewed by Gudmundsson's team.

Equally impressive were the mammoth snow totals that resulted. Or that are believed to have resulted, at least.

"Not much snow was actually measured because there was so little caught into the measurement gauge," Gudmundsson explained. Blame that on the storm's rather extreme winds. "In these conditions, it's just sort of blowing over the measurement gauges," he said.

"There was a forecast around [10 feet] of snow accumulating in the mountains in the north. That was kind of the highest amounts in the forecast," Gudmundsson said. His office is reviewing reports to determine how much actually fell across the country.