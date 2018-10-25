FORT LEE, N.J. — Police have arrested Ice-T after he failed to pay a toll at the George Washington Bridge.
Authorities say the actor and rapper was ticketed for theft of services Wednesday when he drove through an E-ZPass lane leading to the span connecting New Jersey and New York. The 60-year-old, whose real name is Tracy Marrow, was driving a new McLaren sports car and was also ticketed for not having license plates and registration.
Ice-T reportedly forgot his electronic toll transponder and has them for his other vehicles.
Ice-T tweeted "Cops went a little Extra. Coulda just wrote a ticket. In and out...Moovin."
He later tweeted a photo of himself filming scenes in Manhattan for "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," in which he plays Sgt. Odafin Tutuola.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.