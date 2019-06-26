CONCORD, N.H. — The company that employed a Ukrainian-born truck driver whose collision with motorcyclists in New Hampshire left seven dead has a history of violations.

According to an Associated Press analysis of federal data, the Massachusetts company, Westfield Transport, has faced over 60 violations in the last 24 months. That's according to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data updated Tuesday.

The company's rate of vehicles being kept off roads because of violations is 20.8% — a figure nearly four times greater than the national average of 5.5%.

No one answered the phone Wednesday at the company's office.

A truck safety analyst said repeated violations of this kind are "so preventable."

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is being held without bail in Coos County jail. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to negligent homicide in Friday's crash.