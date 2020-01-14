City officials in Champlin on Tuesday will be passing out sandbags to residents who need them to protect their homes and property from rising water from the Mississippi River.

Ice jams on the Mississippi River have led “led to exacerbated river levels” near the Hwy. 169 bridge between Champlin and Anoka, the National Weather Service said.

The river rose 8 feet in a 24-hour period from 5 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. As of Tuesday morning, the river was 13.03 feet, about a foot above flood stage, the Weather Service said.

On Monday, the Weather Service issued a flood warning that affects both sides of the river in Hennepin and Anoka counties.

The high water has led to the closing of Mississippi Point Park and Galloway Park in Champlin.

High water prompted the city of Anoka to close pedestrian trails in Akin Riverside Park, Mississippi River Community Park and the Mississippi River Trail across Kings Island.

Anoka officials also warned people to “please stay off these trails and do not venture out onto the ice.”

The weather service reminded motorists not to drive through flooded areas.

Water levels are expected to drop gradually unless the ice jam breaks, which would result in a more drastic fall, the Weather Service said.