Hearing the phrase "mixed wintry precipitation event," one might expect a still and magical scene straight out of the movie "Frozen."

Instead, get ready for ice, flurries and freezing rain, a concoction that can lead to dangerous driving — and walking — conditions.

In the Twin Cities metro area, it all is expected to begin early Sunday and run into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

"Confidence is growing on having a mixed wintry precipitation event Sunday through Tuesday," the Weather Service reported Saturday afternoon. "Multiple rounds of light snow and freezing rain are expected, starting early Sunday morning and continuing through midday Tuesday."

The best chance of accumulating snow will be over central Minnesota into northwestern Wisconsin, where 3 to 6 inches of snow will fall over the three-day Presidents Day weekend, forecasters said.

Southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin may get 2 to 4 inches of slushy snow, but a bigger problem could be ice as Sunday's high in the upper 30s gives way to Monday's and Tuesday's highs in the early 20s. Residents can expect "several hundredths of an inch to around a tenth of an inch of ice" before falling temperatures turn the wintry mix to mostly snow, the Weather Service said.

That doesn't sound like much ice, but it is likely to make travel seriously hazardous and may even cause some power failures if lines glaze over, forecasters warned.

Ice is expected to slicken roads and sidewalks that in many cases had reemerged in recent melting, which could be made even more hazardous if subsequent snow conceals the ice. The Weather Service and Minnesota Department of Transportation are advising commuters, on wheel and on foot, to be careful and patient through the three-day period.

By Wednesday, the weather will be clear and crisp, with sunny skies and a high around 20. Snow may reappear Friday, but no major storms are in the extended forecast.

On Saturday afternoon, despite some light snow early in the day, metro area roads were in good shape, but a snow squall in the southern third of Minnesota had dropped about an inch of snow that created a moderate hazard on some roads to the south. MnDOT's road-conditions map showed many highways in southwestern and southeastern Minnesota partly to completely covered with snow on Saturday.

