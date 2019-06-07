THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The International Criminal Court's prosecutor is seeking to appeal the court's rejection of an investigation into crimes linked to the conflict in Afghanistan by rebels, government security services and American forces.

In a 17-page document filed Friday, Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda says an appeal could clarify issues raised by judges who rejected her request to open an investigation and would "benefit the court in its work as a whole."

A panel of pre-trial judges in April rejected the proposed investigation, saying it would not be in the interests of justice because an investigation and prosecution were unlikely to be successful, as those targeted, including the United States, Afghan authorities and the Taliban, are not expected to cooperate.

The decision was slammed by rights groups as a blow to victims seeking justice.