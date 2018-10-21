MINNEAPOLIS — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in his fifth straight game and added an assist and the Los Angeles Galaxy kept their playoff hopes alive with a 3-1 win over Minnesota on Sunday.
Ibrahimovic got his 22nd goal of the season with a header off a cross from Rolf Feltscher in the 30th minute and joined Roy Lassiter (1996) as the only other Major League Soccer player with two five-game goal-scoring streaks in the same season.
With Real Salt Lake losing in Portland in its final game, the Galaxy (13-11-9) make the playoffs with a home win over Houston next weekend.
After Ola Kamara made it 2-0in the 50th minute, converting into an open goal on a feed from Ashley Cole, Ibrahimovic set up Romain Alessandrini a minute later. It was the 12th goal for Kamara and Alessandrini got his 11th when he volleyed a perfect ball from Ibrahimovic.
Angelo Rodriguez scored his fourth for Minnesota (11-19-3), which played before a club-record 52,242 fans in its last game TCF Bank Stadium, in the 53rd minute. The Loons move into a new stadium next season.
