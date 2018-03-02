STOCKHOLM — Zlatan Ibrahimovic is eyeing a chance to play at another World Cup.

The 36-year-old Manchester United striker, who retired from international soccer after the 2016 European Championship, said he may try to return to Sweden's national team if he can recover from the knee injury he sustained in November.

"The door hasn't been shut," said Ibrahimovic, Sweden's record scorer with 62 goals in 116 games.

Ibrahimovic was on the Sweden team at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, but the country failed to qualify for the last two editions of the tournament.

Swedish soccer federation secretary general Hakan Sjostrand told the Aftonbladet newspaper that Ibrahimovic's possible return would be a matter between the player and coach Janne Andersson.

"I think that a fresh and motivated Zlatan will add something at all levels," Sjostrand told Aftonbladet.

Sweden qualified for this year's World Cup by beating Italy in a playoff.

"I want to play, with the club team, with the national team ... to me, it's the same," Ibrahimovic said, adding the Swedish players "have done a good job."

"Watching the others playing in the national team," Ibrahimovic said, "it's tough."