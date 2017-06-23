Of all the moves that were made Thursday night, the Timberwolves took center stage with the trade that's bringing Jimmy Butler to Minnesota in exchange for Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn, as well as the swap of draft picks that led to the Wolves taking Justin Patton with the 16th overall pick.

It didn't take long for experts -- and others -- to offer their assessments.

In Chicago, fans were flummoxed, including the guy who quipped that he's "moving to Minnesota" and referred to "Mr. Butler" in his reaction.

ESPN's Tom Penn explained why the Bulls made the deal, and has an interesting note about guard Dwyane Wade.

David Aldridge broke down the deal for NBA TV.

If you're a serious NBA 2K player, you probably know of the e-gamer Chris Smoove. "This is a great trade -- for the Timberwolves." (If you're skeptical about his following, go to YouTube and check on the number of times this video has been watched. End of that discussion.)

On ESPN this morning, the Mike & Mike show broke down the deal with columnist Sarah Spain, and talked about the difference between playing for Fred Hoiberg and Tom Thibodeau.