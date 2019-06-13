PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — It was the kind of mistake that could cost a guy the U.S. Open.
"I flinched," Phil Mickelson said about a 12-inch putt that rimmed out on the third green Thursday.
It was hardly the worst thing that's happened to Mickelson at the major that has escaped him, %href_on(file:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Cruz, Cron homer as Twins rout Mariners
A six-run sixth inning blows the game open as Twins improve to 17-4 in games following losses.
Gophers
Gabe Grunewald's funeral, visitation and memorial run announced
The late runner's funeral will be held Monday at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis.
Golf
'I flinched': Mickelson lets an opportunity slide at Pebble
It was the kind of mistake that could cost a guy the U.S. Open.
Twins
Nelson Cruz homers has 3 RBIs as Twins rout M's 10-5
Nelson Cruz and C.J. Cron supplied the power for the team that leads the majors in home runs.
Golf
The Latest: Aaron Wise moves into tie for lead at US Open
The Latest on the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach (all times local):